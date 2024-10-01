James Gunn quashes viral rumour about 'Batman' villain

Under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership, DC greenlighted new projects. But, there was one film to which they did not give a go-ahead.



It was a film about Batman villain Mr Freeze. On threads, a user asked the DC boss whether the rumours were true.

Initially, he admitted it was a good idea to make a movie about the DC character, but regarding the claim's veracity, he said there was no truth in it.

"It's not a bad idea, so I wouldn't say never but no there's no truth to it at all," the 58-year-old said.

In another post, James addressed the different ongoing rumours. "I haven't heard that one but there a lot of rumours out there this week. Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren’t true at all."

He continued, "If it's fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don't trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter (who is not online despite me seeing him tagged in stuff.)

This clarification comes after reports said a feature film featuring Deathstroke and Bane is in the works.