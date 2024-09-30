Lady Gaga brings smile to the Mona Lisa for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga recently visited the Louvre Museum in Paris to promote her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The museum allowed Gaga to explore its famous artworks, including the Mona Lisa and The Winged Victory of Samothrace.

During her visit, Gaga’s character, Harley Quinn, interacts with the Mona Lisa. Using camera tricks, she is seen applying a bright lipstick smile to the painting.

According to The Art Newspaper, the statement by museum stated, "Inspired by her character Quinzel, Lady Gaga enters the rooms of the Louvre museum, as if in a dream, to experience a Folie à deux [Madness of Two] with the most iconic work of art, the Mona Lisa."

"This welcoming smile, with its lively intelligence, creates an immediate and very effective communication with the viewer… At the time of its creation, this smile could also be interpreted as an onomastic game: ‘Giocondo’ means ‘happy; in Italian. La Gioconda [the Mona Lisa] is therefore a happy woman whose natural attribute is a smile. The Joker and the Mona Lisa share the same etymology: Jocus’ in Latin," it further read.