Charli D'Amelio reveals upcoming Broadway debut is 'a dream come true'

Charli D’Amelio is set to make her Broadway debut with the play '& Juliet' on October 29

September 30, 2024

Charli D’Amelio just announced that she is set to make her Broadway debut!

The world’s most followed TikTok star has been casted in & Juliet, the Tony Award nominated musical that would be performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

"I’m beyond excited to join the Broadway community — it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl," the social media celebrity expressed, as per PEOPLE, adding, "To be able to make my Broadway debut, especially in the cast of & Juliet, is truly a dream come true, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone."

D’Amelio has spent more than a decade as a competitive dancer and even conquered the famous reality show, Dancing With the Stars.

Her performances are expected to kick off on October 29, 2024 and wrap up on January 19, 2025.

As for the plot, & Juliet is an inspiration from William Shakespeare's famous tragic play, Romeo & Juliet, where the titular female lead, gets a second chance at life and love on her conditions. It is an inspiration from a book by David West Read who is an Emmy-winning scribe from Schitt's Creek.

