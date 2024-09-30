Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role in 'Peaky Blinders' film first look

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

On Monday, Netflix released a first look at Murphy reprising his iconic role.

The film marks return to the world of the Shelby family after original series aired from 2013 to 2022.

"By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film," the caption of Instagram post by Netflix read.

The news sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments section with their excitement.

One wrote, "In the gathering storm comes a tall handsome man."

Another added, "cries happy tears."

"My therapy is already starting to be recorded, I've never been sad," the third comment read.

While details about the plot remain a secret, the movie is expected to explore the challenges faced by the Shelby family during World War II.

Production is currently underway in Liverpool, with strict security measures in place.