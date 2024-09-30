 
Geo News

Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role in 'Peaky Blinders' film first look

Cillian Murphy's film 'Peaky Blinders' production is currently underway in Liverpool

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role in Peaky Blinders film first look
Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role in 'Peaky Blinders' film first look

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

On Monday, Netflix released a first look at Murphy reprising his iconic role.

The film marks return to the world of the Shelby family after original series aired from 2013 to 2022.

Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role in Peaky Blinders film first look

"By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film," the caption of Instagram post by Netflix read.

The news sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments section with their excitement.

One wrote, "In the gathering storm comes a tall handsome man."

Another added, "cries happy tears."

"My therapy is already starting to be recorded, I've never been sad," the third comment read.

While details about the plot remain a secret, the movie is expected to explore the challenges faced by the Shelby family during World War II.

Production is currently underway in Liverpool, with strict security measures in place.

Andrew Garfield on how 'We Live in Time' helped him through grief
Andrew Garfield on how 'We Live in Time' helped him through grief
Charli D'Amelio reveals upcoming Broadway debut is 'a dream come true'
Charli D'Amelio reveals upcoming Broadway debut is 'a dream come true'
Angelina Jolie receives epic response at 'Maria' premiere video
Angelina Jolie receives epic response at 'Maria' premiere
'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo opens up on romantic relationships
'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo opens up on romantic relationships
Elizabeth Olsen looks back on troubling mental health episode
Elizabeth Olsen looks back on troubling mental health episode
Lady Gaga brings smile to the Mona Lisa for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Lady Gaga brings smile to the Mona Lisa for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship
Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship
'SNL' star Bowen Yang addresses claims he ‘mocked' Chappell Roan
'SNL' star Bowen Yang addresses claims he ‘mocked' Chappell Roan