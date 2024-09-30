Brittany Mahomes flaunts baby bump at Chiefs Chargers game

Brittany Mahomes made a comeback with her chic game-day outfit in the stands.



The 29-year-old soccer player took to her official Instagram account on September 30, to support her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, during the Kansas City Chiefs match against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The soon-to-be mom of three posted a series of photos, featuring her baby bump in a tight red T-shirt.

She completed her look with sporty leather pants along with buttons on the sides.

To cheer up her husband, Mahomes also sported a cap that read Mahomes 15 and wore sneakers featuring Patrick's jersey number.

Following Patrick's wins in the Chiefs-Chargers game, Brittany also posted an adorable photo, while hugging her husband.

She wrote on the photo, "Another win, always proud of you 15."

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany is expecting her third child with Patrick.

The pair are also parents to 2 children including, 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.