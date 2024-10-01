Billie Eilish opens 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour with impressive setlist

Billie Eilish kicked off her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour on Monday.

Eilish has surprised fans with impressive 26-song setlist in Quebec City, Canada, making it her most extensive performance to date.

The show featured tracks from her latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, along with popular hits that fans love.

She opened the concert with Chihiro, and performed hits like Lunch, Wildflower, and NDA.

Additionally, Eilish treated her fans to nostalgic favorites such as ilomilo, Bad Guy, and Everything I Wanted.

The Grammy-winning artist also surprised fans with a medley of songs, including Blue, Lovely, and Ocean Eyes.

With highly anticipated 81 shows, the first leg of the tour will continue until December.

However, due to overwhelming demand, Eilish has announced two extra shows in her hometown of Los Angeles to wrap up the North American leg of the tour.

These newly added performances are set for December 20 and 21 at the Kia Forum, featuring special guests Ashnikko and FINNEAS.