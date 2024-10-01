'EastEnders's star Lacey Turner makes big announcement in sweet post

Lacey Turner, the EastEnders actress, revealed the news of her third pregnancy with a sweet post.



The 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday to announce the big news.



It is pertinent to mention that Turner played the role of Stacey Slater on the soap.

In the announcement post, Turner shared a series of photos with her husband Matt Kay.

The couple can be seen holding an ultrasound image of their unborn baby.

The photo also featured their two kids, five-year-old Dusty and three-year-old Trilby, posing in front of a scenic sunset.

She captioned her post, sharing the news of her third baby by writing, "Aren't we lucky….. @thekayoskids."

Turner's costars rushed to the comment section to send warm wishes and greetings.

Patsy Palmer commented: "Congratulations beautiful girl & family . Yes you are very lucky and a wonderful mum so lucky them too (heart emojis) love you and can't wait for big hugs again soon (heart emojis)."

For those unversed, Turner and her husband, Matt were childhood sweet who first met at a friend's house when the actress was 15-year-old.

The couple later tied the knot in 2017.