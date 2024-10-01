Cardi B spills moment she ‘automatically' about pregnancy

Cardi B opens up about knowing her third pregnancy 'automatically'

Cardi B revealed some insights into her pregnancy with her baby no. 3



The 31-year-old rapper opened up about her third pregnancy days in an Instagram live-recorded video shared by a fan on X.

Cardi remarked in the video that she "automatically" knew she was expecting again.

"It was around March 20 or March 16...it was around those days, right? I woke up one morning and my mouth tasted like copper. It literally tasted like copper. So I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This only happened to me when I'm pregnant," Cardi said in the video addng, "So I was like, damn. I automatically knew that I was pregnant."

Cardi revealed that according to her calculations, she thought she was either six or seven weeks pregnant but her visit to her OBGYN left her shocked.

"She was like, 'You're not like seven weeks pregnant or six weeks pregnant. You're like 17 weeks pregnant.' And I'm like, 'What?' " Cardi recalled.

Moreover, Cardi shared she got emotional after seeing the heartmelting sonogram of her bump.

"When I look [at the sonogram], it was a whole baby. It's not like a little bean, type of s---. It was a big ass baby," she continued.

"But I ain't gonna lie to you, when I saw that sonogram and I saw that it's like a full baby, I saw 10 toes and 10 fingers, I got real, real, real, real emotional right away," the rapper added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi is also mother to two children, a six-year-old daughter, Kulture and a three-year-old son, Wave whom she shares with her estranged husband Offset.