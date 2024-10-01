 
Geo News

Prince Harry reveals emotional ups and downs of parenting

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed two children including a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Prince Harry reveals emotional ups and downs of parenting
Prince Harry reveals emotional ups and downs of parenting

Prince Harry opens up about the emotional ups and downs of parenting in a recent event.

On Monday, September 30, the Duke of Sussex, made an appearance at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London.

During his speech at the event, Prince Harry made relatable remarks regarding raising children. 

He began by saying, "The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me. The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit."

Prince Harry continued to appreciate ‘the superhero parents, carers, siblings and professionals’ who work ‘tirelessly and selflessly to ensure these young people have the best lives possible.’

However, he mentioned that he also goes through the ‘emotional rollercoaster’ of parenting as a father of two children including son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3 whom he shares with his wife Meghan Markle.

He said, "As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting! But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild for past the 16 years and has previously attended the organization's annual awards ceremony 12 times.

Prince Harry trouble as William, Camilla throw ‘obstacle' in way video
Prince Harry trouble as William, Camilla throw ‘obstacle' in way
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs Taylor Swift song 'The Best Day'
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs Taylor Swift song 'The Best Day'
How love birds Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘complete each other's sentences' video
How love birds Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘complete each other's sentences'
Luke Bryan gives Carrie Underwood a heads up to 'develop tolerance'
Luke Bryan gives Carrie Underwood a heads up to 'develop tolerance'
Shawn Mendes admits 'general darkness' led to 2022 tour cancellation
Shawn Mendes admits 'general darkness' led to 2022 tour cancellation
Cardi B spills moment she ‘automatically' about pregnancy
Cardi B spills moment she ‘automatically' about pregnancy
'EastEnders's star Lacey Turner makes big announcement in sweet post
'EastEnders's star Lacey Turner makes big announcement in sweet post
Billie Eilish opens 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour with impressive setlist
Billie Eilish opens 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour with impressive setlist