Luke Bryan gives Carrie Underwood a heads up to 'develop tolerance'

Luke Bryan gave some advice to Carrie Underwood before she joins him and Lionel Richie as judge on the upcoming 'American Idol' season

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Luke Bryan just explained what it would be like for Carrie Underwood to preside as one of the judges in the upcoming American Idol season, next year.

The previous season was comprised of the judgement panel, Lionel Richie, Bryan and Katy Perry. The latter was replaced by Underwood, who has won American Idol previously in 2005. That eventually led to her starting off a career in country music.

Currently promoting his first album in four years, Mind of a Country Boy, the Country Girl singer had a conversation on Good Morning America where he gave Underwood a head s up about the dynamics of the show as she nears becoming a member of the Idol family.

"We start auditions in New York City, we are obviously excited to have Carrie Underwood with us," he shared, before completing, "And she will have to develop tolerance for Lionel and I and Ryan [Seacrest]."

Seacrest, who has been hosting the program since its inception in 2002, Bryan joked about him, noting, "We forget Ryan is outside the door getting cried on, sneezed on, and loved on," referencing all the participants the host has to tackle, backstage.

"We are excited for another season of Idol, we start this week," Bryan said, adding, "And the auditions are real work days, they're like 13 hour days.”

