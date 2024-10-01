Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs Taylor Swift song 'The Best Day'

Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder just covered a Taylor Swift song!

At the annual Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach, Dana Point, California from September 27 to 29, the Society crooner delighted his spectators with the unexpected performance.

Particularly, during the closing night of the event, Vedder, performed his rendition of the popular song, The Best Day.

This cover was basically a medley of two songs, mainly the 2008 album, Fearless track and Last Kiss which was originally sung by Wayne Cochran in the summer of 1961.

As Vedder proceeded to get the crowd familiar with the performance he was about to execute, the musician addressed the crowd, saying, “I realized it had been a while since we had a powerful young woman up onstage with us. And so my pal Harper here is going to help me out.”



His “pal Harper” was in fact Vedder's daughter, who then took the stage along with her dad, who has also discussed her with MOJO magazine, earlier this year.

The Black singer recalled taking one of his daughters to a Swift concert and stated how the "galvanizing and powerful" not only struck a chord with him but he also reminisced “making friendship bracelets with her and the generosity of these young girls and boys, trading these bracelets with different messages on them – lyrics, song titles, just acts of good will on these little bracelets. They had found their tribe; they were all agreeing on something.”

“The craziest thing,” Vedder added, further noting, “was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day.”