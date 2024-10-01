Travis Kelce has rules as Taylor Swift attends his games

Travis Kelce does not want to force Taylor Swift to ‘attend all his game,’ he admitted in an old clip.



Back when the NFL star had not met Swift, Kelce in a confessional admitted that he would not want to pressure his girlfriend to always be there for him courtside.

In a resurfaced interview clip from a 2016 episode of Kelce's short-lived dating show, Catching Kelce,the athlete is spotted saying: “If you’re dating a professional athlete I do not believe, at least for me, that you need to go to all the games.”

“I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game,” Kelce added.

This comes as Swift’s beau admits what makes him crazy about the pop star in an episode of Bussin’ With the Boys, a podcast hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan

“She’s very self-aware but at the same time it’s like…she understands situations like that,” Kelce said of Swift. “And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her because of how genuine she is around friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure.”