Prince Harry sends secret message to Royal family regarding his role amid UK return

Prince Harry seemed comfortable with his Royal roots at the WellChild Awards in the UK as he showcased warm gestures and a regal pose, a body language expert claimed.



The Duke of Sussex return to his home country to attend the key charity event, honouring children coping with debilitating conditions, as per The Mirror.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex’s relaxed demeanor, animated handshakes, and attentive interactions with the children highlighted his comfort in “the royal role.”

Harry appeared to have been sending the message to the Royal family that he is ready to take on the role of working royal during his engagement amid speculations that the Duke wants to help his father, King Charles.

"With a large 'Oh' of happy recognition and anticipation, Harry looks relaxed and delighted on this UK visit, arriving using the kind of pace and intentional gestures to suggest keenness and authentic pleasure,” she told The Mirror.

The expert added, "He strides into the room, smoothing his tie once with his hand in contrast with the constant and very anxious-looking tie-smoothing and yanking he was seen performing in New York last week.”

She went on to say that the “royal role” seems to “suit” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has no plans to see his cancer-stricken father or his brother, Prince William.

"Posing in a line he adopts a royal body language look with his hands clasped in front of his torso, and the way he sustains and even re-boots an eye and mouth smile while being photographed shows he is keen to show his happiness here to the world,” James continued.

"His chats with the children shows Harry perhaps at his best, fully immersed in the conversations with the children, leaning forward onto his legs to get to their height and show very active listening skills that will make them feel totally relaxed and important."