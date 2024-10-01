 
Geo News

Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga makes surprising revelation about life after getting engaged to her fiancé Michael Polansky

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael 

Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, and how everything has changed since she met him.

On Monday, September 30, at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, the Grammy winner exclusively told People what it’s been like to collaborate with her fiancé on her latest studio album, Harlequin, which also serves as a companion album to the upcoming film.

According to the publication, Polanksy worked as a co-executive producer on the project with Gaga and she stated, “It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it. It just felt right.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “We were both so excited. We were all warmed up and ready to go.”

In this regard, A Star Is Born actress told the outlet how much she adores Polansky as she added, “I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

It is worth mentioning that the pair were first linked in 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Additionally, they made their relationship Instagram official at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. In July 2024, Gaga revealed to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics that she and Polansky are engaged.

Furthermore, Polansky is credited as Gaga’s co-writer on songs featured on Harlequin, including, Good Morning, Get Happy, Oh, When the Saints and If My Friends Could See Me Now.

Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in the throes of death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in the throes of death
'Bridgerton' new lead Yerin Ha reveals her reaction to landing Netflix role video
'Bridgerton' new lead Yerin Ha reveals her reaction to landing Netflix role
Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch
Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch
Abbie Chatfield shares 'heartbreaking' decision regarding her puppy Daisy video
Abbie Chatfield shares 'heartbreaking' decision regarding her puppy Daisy
Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration video
Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration
Katy Perry makes shocking revelation about her diet in Australia
Katy Perry makes shocking revelation about her diet in Australia
Lizzo opens up about overeating after weight loss pill controversy
Lizzo opens up about overeating after weight loss pill controversy