Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael

Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, and how everything has changed since she met him.



On Monday, September 30, at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, the Grammy winner exclusively told People what it’s been like to collaborate with her fiancé on her latest studio album, Harlequin, which also serves as a companion album to the upcoming film.

According to the publication, Polanksy worked as a co-executive producer on the project with Gaga and she stated, “It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it. It just felt right.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “We were both so excited. We were all warmed up and ready to go.”

In this regard, A Star Is Born actress told the outlet how much she adores Polansky as she added, “I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

It is worth mentioning that the pair were first linked in 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Additionally, they made their relationship Instagram official at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. In July 2024, Gaga revealed to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics that she and Polansky are engaged.

Furthermore, Polansky is credited as Gaga’s co-writer on songs featured on Harlequin, including, Good Morning, Get Happy, Oh, When the Saints and If My Friends Could See Me Now.