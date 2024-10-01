 
Goldie Hawn unveils secret to lasting love with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983

October 01, 2024

Goldie Hawn has unveiled the secret behind her and partner Kurt Russell’s 40-year successful relationship.

Speaking to E! News on Friday at the 20th anniversary of The Goldie Hawn Foundation, the 78-year-old actress said, “You have to have good s**.”

“Because s** is something that connects you and creates more belonging,” continued Goldie. “People who have healthy s**ual relationships usually last a lot longer.”

The Snatched star further shared, “But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates”

“You have to be nice to each other upon occasion,” the Oscar-winning actress jokingly added.

Advising people to stay realistic about their expectations in a relationship, Goldie told the outlet, “Most people that have been together for a long time, I think, share one thing in common.”

“And that is that after that many years together, you will have experienced just about everything there is to experience together and understand all the ups and downs and what it means,” said the actress.

For those unversed, Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983 and share a son, Wyatt, 28.

