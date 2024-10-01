Selena Gomez makes dad 'proud' with new skill in 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez shares insight into her father’s, Ricardo Joel Gomez, reaction towards her new learned skill in Emilia Pérez.

At the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival, the Good For You singer shinned at the red carpet in an all-black Vera Wang gown for the premier of her upcoming musical-thriller movie.

During the premier, she candidly shared with Extra about how much her Spanish movie meant for her and her dad.

Gomez told the outlet, “I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie. I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning,” the Only Murders in the Building actor added.

“I had never really performed the kind of dances that were displayed in the movie, but it was fun and it felt like a release, and screaming the songs and just being passionate was great,” she continued.

In the time, the Lose You to Love Me singer went on to say, It meant the world to me that he trusted me with that and it meant a lot to my family.”

While recalling her dad’s reaction, she said, “I had coaches, yes, and we communicated every day in Spanish, but, yeah, my dad was even so proud.”

“He was like, ‘You’re texting me, mija,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m texting you in Spanish,’” the Wizards of Waverly Place actor concluded.

Emilia Pérez is scheduled to be released on the Netflix on November 13, 2024.