Johnny Depp steps out in style for art exhibition post 'Modi' promotion

Johnny Depp was back stateside to promote something much different, just days after hitting the red carpet in Spain to promote his new movie, Modi.



The 61-year-old actor was spotted in New York City for the opening of his experimental art exhibition dubbed A Bunch of Stuff.

According to Daily Mail, the installation is described as, “a multi-layered immersive exhibition showcasing the artwork of Johnny Depp, for the first time.”

Moreover, Depp was seen posing with Emilie Grenier, Nathan Holmes, Anne-Sophie Villemin, Guy Vesey, Alex MacDonald, James Barefoot and Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Additionally, the actor stepped out in a grey t-shirt under a camo shirt and a grey scarf wrapped around his neck.

As per the publication, he also donned a pair of black sunglasses along with a tan cowboy hat that matched his light brown trench coat.

Furthermore, the London Fields actor completed his look with light blue jeans and a pair of black paint-splattered dress shoes.

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition is described as a “multimedia exhibition” that “features large-scale immersive rooms, traditional gallery spaces, and themed retail spaces,” as per the outlet.

In regards to this, the official website added, “Above all else, Depp’s art reflects his journey. What started as a compulsive need to create, to explore his thoughts and feelings, has developed into a rich and varied body of work, infused with wide-ranging influences from art history.”

As per the publication’s reports, the “heart” of the exhibition is called The Black Box, described as, “a 360-degree visual experience that immerses viewers in the artwork of Johnny Depp.”