'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland sued by ex manager

Sarah Hyland dragged to court after firing her 15-year-long manager Richard Konigsberg earlier this year

October 01, 2024

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is facing legal action after firing her longtime manager in April.

Richard Konigsberg demands payment of 10% of her income from Modern Family and other projects he helped her acquire.

Konigsberg told the court he feels Hyland, 33, let him go “to get out of paying him his 10 percent commission” for projects like My Fake BoyfriendPitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Modern Family to name a few.

As per the court filing, the pair had in place a longstanding agreement in which he collected 10 percent of what she earned, including royalties from Modern Family, where she played Haley Dunphy from 2009 to 2020.

Hyland paid them up until she let him go earlier this year, telling him she would no longer pay 10 percent on the royalties stream, TMZ reported.

Konigsberg requested the court grant a declaration locking Hyland into paying the 10 percent of monies she had agreed upon.

Just last month, Hyland celebrated her second wedding anniversary to spouse Wells Adams who rose to prominence appearing on ABC's The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

Adams, 40, and Hyland exchanged vows in August of 2022 at the Sunstone Winery which is close to Santa Barbara, California, with her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating the nuptials.

The bride and groom were joined by Hyland's other costars including Sofía Vergara Vergara, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould.

