King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal

King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William, reveals key royal

King Charles will not abdicate for his elder son Prince William as the monarch puts on brave face while fighting cancer, a key royal family member has disclosed saying, “he's a hugely inspirational man."



This has been disclosed by Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

She joined the Royal Family when she married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, in September 2009.

Apparently rejecting the speculations of King Charles abdication, Sophie Winkleman said: "Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do."

She went on saying, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off— he's a hugely inspirational man."

The fresh claims come as King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate and handover the throne to heir Prince William after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.