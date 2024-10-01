Prince Harry finally agrees to meet Kate Middleton sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has finally agreed to meet his sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the duke has arrived in London for a charity event.



This has been revealed by Closer Online while citing royal insiders.

The outlet quoted insiders as claiming, “Kate’s been speaking to Harry on and off for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him.”

The royal sources further claimed, “When she proposed the idea of meeting up, just the two of them, Harry immediately accepted – giving her hope that there could be a way to get through to him.”

The future queen had hoped that, through a deep heart-to-heart without Meghan’s presence, they could “air out all their grievances and pain from the last few years, talk openly about everything and learn to move past all the hurt and put it behind them”, the tipsters claimed.

Kate Middleton knows Harry has been “struggling” and she wants to help him out of his “misery.”

Prince Harry has arrived in London for WellChild charity event without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.