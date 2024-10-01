Real reason behind Kristin Cavallari, Mark Estes’ breakup revealed

The heartbreaking reason behind Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ breakup has been revealed.

A close insider told Us Weekly, “As they started to get more serious in their relationship, issues started to surface.”

"They kept having conversations about the future but weren’t aligned. Kristin realized they were on different pages with what they wanted long-term,” the source added.



The confidant further shared that Mark wanted to start a family with a TV personality, but she was not on the same page.

Despite ending their months-old relationship, the two have no hard feelings towards each other.

“Kristin really liked Mark and enjoyed their time together, and there’s no animosity between them," said the source. "They genuinely had a lot of fun but it ran its course.”

“She is excited to focus on herself, her businesses and her kids right now," dished the insider.

On September 27, Kristin announced her separation from her boyfriend, Mark, after dating for seven months.

For those unversed, the 38-year-old alum was previously married to Jay Cutler, and the two share three kids together — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.