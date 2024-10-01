Selena Gomez celebrates her billionaire status: 'I’m grateful!'

Selena Gomez is "very grateful" to become a billionaire following the success of her brand, Rare Beauty.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 30, the Calm Down singer shared she was happy over this new landmark in her career, thanking people who buy Rare beauty products.

“I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money,” said Selena. "But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products.”

“They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really, really honoured and just happy,” added the 32-year-old songstress.

As per the Bloomberg report, the Only Murders in the Building actress's current net worth is $1.3 billion.

For those unversed, Selena founded her beauty line, Rare Beauty, in 2020.



Earlier this year, the Love On vocalist dismissed rumors of selling her beauty brand, saying, “I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely.”



“I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty,” she told The Times at that time.



“I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it,” added Selena.