Prince Harry makes heartwarming revelation about Princess Lilibet in rare move

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming detail about his daughter, Princess Lilibet, during a brief UK visit to attend the WellChild Awards.



While meeting the kids supported by the charity, the Duke of Sussex met 7-year-old Noah Nicholson, who is being treated for a complex medical condition.

During their sweet interaction, Harry recognized his comfort toy, Ratty the Giraffe and revealed that his 3-year-old daughter also loves similar "Lovey" blankets.

"Every parent has about six spares,” he told Noah and his mother, adding, "My daughter Lili has these Lovies."

The Duke of Sussex also opened up about parenting his two kids with Meghan Markle at the event, saying it is an “emotional rollercoaster.”

During his speech, Harry said, "As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting!”

“But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe,” the Duke added.