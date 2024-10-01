 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement as Harry arrives home

Prince Harry is expected to meet King Charles and Kate Middleton during his UK visit

October 01, 2024

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK on Monday.

The duke has arrived in London for WellChild charity event.

Amid Harry’s return, the Royal Commonwealth Society took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and announced the winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

It tweeted, “The wait is finally over! With a record-breaking 34,939 entries from all Commonwealth regions, we are delighted to announce the winners and runners-up of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!”

The palace reposted Royal Commonwealth Society's tweet.

The winners this year are from Malaysia, Singapore, and Uganda.

As per details, the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) is the world's oldest international schools' writing contest, established by the Royal Commonwealth Society in 1883.

Currently, Queen Camilla is the Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society while King Charles, Head of the Commonwealth, is Patron of the Society.

The new announcement has come amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

