Queen Camilla's son sets record straight on mother’s strained reputation

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, defended his mother's reputation while promoting his new book Cooking and the Crown.



He dismissed rumours regarding the Queen Consort’s excessive drinking and smoking as "inaccurate” while sharing fond memories with her.

The British food writer shared sweet memories of spending time with his mother, describing her as someone he loves having dinner with.

"If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with,” he told The Times.

"And I go for a walk with her in Scotland. You’re always going to have your rows, differences of opinion,” Parker Bowles added.

"It would be very odd if we agreed [on] everything. Creepy. I certainly would annoy her sometimes.”

He then discussed rumours about Camilla drinking and smoking, saying, "Oh, you know she has that reputation of drinking gin and smoking? Never drunk a glass of gin in her life. Doesn’t smoke."

The author said the speculations most likely began following the portrayal of Camilla in the Channel 4 sitcom The Windsors.

He praised the actors of the show, particularly Harry Enfield's portrayal of King Charles and Haydn Gwynne's depiction of his mother, Camilla.

"Yes. She was really brilliant,” he told the publication. "But my mother hardly drinks. Never seen her so much as tipsy."