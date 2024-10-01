The Substance: Demi Moore's 'gory' film makes fans walk out of cinemas

The Substance: Demi Moore gory film makes fans walk out of cinemas

Demi Moore’s "grotesque" film has been named "brutal,” as it reportedly makes fans leave the cinemas.

Moore portraits the role of faded celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle, who after her 50th birthday, uses a laboratory substance that temporarily makes her look “younger, more beautiful, more perfect” but it has side effects, as per The Daily Mail's findings.

In central London, a cinemagoer revealed, “At least 20 people walked out of my screening in Leicester Square before the end. It was brutal.”

“Most people watched it through their hands. It was the most graphic film I've ever seen,” he added, according to the outlet.

However, the fan took it to X, formally known as Twitter, to express their “wild” experience of the science-fiction movie.

One of the fans said, "a raw, gory, grotesque, WILD depiction of the effects of ageism and the beauty standards set on women."

Another warned by saying, "Be warned: Very gory & disgusting imagery."

"Three people walked out at my showing (which was quite full), each one during different scenes that were increasingly more graphic," a seperate social media user recalled.

"The Substance is the film that other movies say that watching will make you ill but this one actually will," someone else later chipped in to add.

All in all fans feel, "The Substance was the most upsetting and deranged thing I’ve ever seen. I cried. I thought I was going to be sick."