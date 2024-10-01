Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry returns to UK

Prince William on Tuesday celebrated London’s Air Ambulance Charity renewing its fleet following a successful multimillion-pound fundraising appeal.



The Prince of Wales attended the event with former football legend David Beckham.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the future king shared photos with Beckham with a heartfelt message.

The Prince of Wales released the statement amid Prince Harry’s return to Britain for a charity event.

Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William and David Beckham with the meaningful statement.

The palace tweeted, “Celebrating the launch of @LDNairamb new helicopters with David Beckham!”

Earlier, royal expert Rebecca English took to X and shared photos and videos of Prince William with Beckham.

She tweeted, “The Prince of Wales is at the London Air Ambulance Charity to mark the end of the ‘Up Against Time’ appeal, which funded two new H135 helicopters. Supporter David Beckham is also at RAF Northolt today. The Prince asked David to be part of the appeal.”