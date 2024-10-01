Britney Spears shares bruises amid mental health concerns

Britney Spears shares her bruises amid mental health concerns

Britney Spears recently shared a scary fireplace story that occurred in her bedroom.

The Gimme More singer took to Instagram and showed her burnt eyebrows and eyelashes. In a now-deleted post, she explained that she tried to light her fireplace, but it suddenly blew up in her face.

In a video, Britney recalled the incident and laughingly said, "Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face."

Moving forward, she also shared that "I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows.”

Moreover, the 42-year-old singer has also gotten attention for sharing explicit dance videos online, which made some fans worry about her.

Recently, people have also been concerned about her mental health after her divorce from Sam Asghari, whom she married in June 2022 after dating for five years.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney is currently collaborating with Universal Pictures for her biopic which will cover her 13-year long career.