Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash

Prince Harry has seemingly taken major strides for his wife Meghan Markle as part of his new bid to ‘transfer’ his goodwill onto her.

Royal author Nathan Kay made these comments about the Duke’s current predicament.

His thoughts have been shared in a piece for Express UK.

Mr Kay began everything by pointing out how Prince Harry is changing the narrative surrounding his image and said, “The message is being reinforced: Harry, alone, is still a prince of the people.”

“I feel this strategy is to channel the global goodwill towards Harry, to gradually soften the public stance towards Meghan,” as well he noted.

“I can't imagine the Duchess being very happy about it. But her taking a step back now for the greater good may prove fruitful for them in the long-run.”

“Whether this plan will succeed remains to be seen. The royal brand, and by extension the Sussex brand, rests on Harry's ability to reconnect with a world that once embraced him without question.”

Before concluding he also added, “for now, as Harry makes these solo strides, there is a glimmer of hope for the couple that a little space - both literally and symbolically - might just help heal public perceptions.”