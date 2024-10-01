 
Geo News

Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash

Prince Harry has just made a huge step that is aimed at protecting Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash
Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash

Prince Harry has seemingly taken major strides for his wife Meghan Markle as part of his new bid to ‘transfer’ his goodwill onto her.

Royal author Nathan Kay made these comments about the Duke’s current predicament.

His thoughts have been shared in a piece for Express UK.

Mr Kay began everything by pointing out how Prince Harry is changing the narrative surrounding his image and said, “The message is being reinforced: Harry, alone, is still a prince of the people.”

“I feel this strategy is to channel the global goodwill towards Harry, to gradually soften the public stance towards Meghan,” as well he noted.

“I can't imagine the Duchess being very happy about it. But her taking a step back now for the greater good may prove fruitful for them in the long-run.”

“Whether this plan will succeed remains to be seen. The royal brand, and by extension the Sussex brand, rests on Harry's ability to reconnect with a world that once embraced him without question.”

Before concluding he also added, “for now, as Harry makes these solo strides, there is a glimmer of hope for the couple that a little space - both literally and symbolically - might just help heal public perceptions.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours
'American Horror Stories' actor Gavin Creel passes away at 48
'American Horror Stories' actor Gavin Creel passes away at 48
'Harry Potter' HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues
'Harry Potter' HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues
Ashton Kutcher doubts pal P Diddy's loyalty amid investigation
Ashton Kutcher doubts pal P Diddy's loyalty amid investigation
Snoop Dogg sees his mother's spirit after her passing during 'The Voice'
Snoop Dogg sees his mother's spirit after her passing during 'The Voice'
Prince Harry's separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy
Prince Harry's separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy
Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry returns to UK
Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry returns to UK
Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie video
Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie