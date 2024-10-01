Ashton Kutcher doubts pal P Diddy's loyalty amid investigation

Ashton Kutcher and P. Diddy have been friends for two decades

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly afraid his old pal P. Diddy will throw him under the bus with false accusations amid the sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial. He was arrested on September 16 after his two houses were raided. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces 15 years to life if convicted.

Now, his pal Ashton is worried he may drag him into the case to get himself off the hook.

A source told The Daily Mail: “Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened. He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated.”

“Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out. He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend’s names if it meant it could get him out of jail,” they continued.

Diddy could say anything, do anything or turn on anyone at this point. Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name,” they added.

The tipster said That 70’s Show alum will now only trust his wife and keep his circle small.

“He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family,” said the mole.

“He does not want to get involved in this, but knows that his association means he already is. If he gets contacted by the authorities, he will be fully cooperative as he has nothing to hide,” noted the mole.

Ashton Kutcher and P. Diddy’s friendship goes back 20 years and the duo have often spoken highly of each other.

