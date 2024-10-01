Meghan Markle's ‘naive' PR strategy creates ‘perpetual' problem

Meghan Markle has been warned that her attempts to make the bullying allegations go away have instead solidified that narrative against her.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently faced claims that she bullies her household staff and her "belittling" behaviour towards has left them “terrified” of her, earning her the ‘dictator in heels” moniker. The report was published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the report, Us Weekly published a report and cited many of Meghan’s staffers who came to her aid, describing her as kind.

Ashley Hansen, global press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that the duo were beyond supportive when she told them she needed a good deal of time off for a serious surgery.

She said: “When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child. I was asked what I needed, how and if they could help, and told to take as much time as I needed.”

She shared that the duo sent flowers and other gifts, “but most profoundly to me, Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support. It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don’t realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it.”

Now, royal commentator Kevin O'Sullivan of Talk TV, said on his show: "What she [Meghan] has done, in her naivety - she thinks she knows all about Hollywood, she doesn't, she doesn't understand it - what she's done, she's propelled the bullying narrative into perpetual motion. She has hit back so many times it will now never go away. Every time someone thinks of her, she may deny that this is fair, everyone will go 'bully'."