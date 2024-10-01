 
'American Horror Stories' actor Gavin Creel passes away at 48

Gavin Creel was diagnosed with nerve cancer in July of this year

October 01, 2024

Gavin Creel, best known for his role in American Horror Stories, passed away after losing a tough battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

As per NewYork Times reports, the star, who was diagnosed with nerve cancer in July, died at his home in Manhattan on Monday, September 30.

The Tony-winning actor’s passing was also confirmed by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, in a statement on social media.

For those unversed, Gavin won his first Tony Award in 2017 for his outing performance in the musical comedy Hello, Dolly!’

Midler also expressed sorrow over the death of his costar, Gavin, on his Instagram handle.

Sharing a black-white snap of the actor, Midler mentioned that the actress “looked forward to working with him every single night.”

“He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone,” he added. “What a loss.”

