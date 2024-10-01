Dua Lipa slays Autumn fashion while fueling new music hype

Dua Lipa stun fans with her latest Autumn look.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lipa posted glimpses from London.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a mirror selfie, flaunting a white pleated handkerchief skirt paired with stylish knee-high boots.

She opted for a chic look, donning a button-up cardigan and oversized denim jacket slung casually over her shoulder. Notably, the Dance The Night hitmaker accessorized her outfit with a statement forest green Ferragamo Hug Handbag.

Dua Lipa is catching up on rest before her upcoming 'UK Radical Optimism tour'

Lipa can also be seen in a rehearsal studio, leading fans to speculate that new music might be on the way.

She captioned the post simply with, "London crumbs."

The post quickly caught attention from her 87.5 million followers, who flooded the comments section with their love.

One commented, "truly the photo dump queen," while another suggested, "Drop the deluxe."

"OMG is new music on the way?" a third comment read.

"Dua dump to start the week off right," official handle of Spotify commented.

This photo dump comes as the Training Season singer is catching up on rest before her upcoming UK Radical Optimism tour, which is already sold out.