Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their second child

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth, has shared an exciting news with royal fans.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who married in 2020, are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna. While Edoardo has an eight-year-old son named Wolfie from a previous relationship, making this new baby a sibling for both Sienna and Wolfie.

King Charles is 'delighted' by the news of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second child

The announcement was made via Buckingham Palace official Instagram handle, which confirmed that both families are "delighted" by the news.

Alongside photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the announcement read, "Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

Additionally, it was noted that King Charles has been informed and is equally delighted by the announcement.

The statement read, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The couple earned best wishes from royal fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.