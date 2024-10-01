Lady Gaga on fiance Michael Polansky’s deep knowledge of Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky is now well acquainted with her Joker: Folie à Deux character Harley Quinn.



Gaga revealed that she got so deep into the mentality of Harley, that she remained in character even at home with her fiancé. Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux.

"I wasn’t finished with this character when I was done making the movie. Creating her had a deeply profound effect on me. The way I prepare for things, Michael also got to know Lee pretty well, and it’s why we conceived of this project together," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Gaga recently put out an album named Harlequin which included covers of hit songs and two songs she and Joaquin Phoenix sang in the movie.

"We wanted to make something to celebrate the complexity of a woman who has danger within her and also bore a sense of sweetness and couldn’t be defined. The way you can’t define Lee in the movie, you also can’t define her in this album, through genre."

She went on to reveal that Michael had made a significant contribution to her album, saying, "I think it’s a beautiful thing when you can, with your partner, share an artistic experience that might be hard for some people, but Michael understands me so well that it actually gave birth to this record.”

She added: "If anything, his understanding of Lee in our everyday life and through the filming of the movie helped him to be more of an incredible collaborator. He was always working on how do we push the sound to sonically tell her story in a way that would be vibrant, but also tense, dangerous, and also pure?"

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky accidentally revealed their engagement during the Paris Olympics while meeting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.