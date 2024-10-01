Hailey Bieber leans on Kendall Jenner as Justin faces 'stress'

Hailey Bieber had a girls' night out with bestie Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber's challenging time.

The new mom appeared to be happy and relaxed during her outing in Hollywood on Sunday.

Hailey, who recently welcomed baby Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin, donned a cozy gray cardigan and had her sandy blonde hair tied back.

Meanwhile, Kendall opted for more stylish look in black trench coat.

This outing comes amid reports of a challenging time for Justin, related to allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The Baby crooner has been under scrutiny for his past connection with the rapper, especially after Diddy was recently arrested on serious charges.

A source recently told the DailyMail.com, "Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand," adding, "Justin is stressed right now. He has a baby boy and trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is."

"Diddy could not have happened at a worse time as he is trying to experience the joy of being a father with the pain of having to deal with all of this," the insider stated.