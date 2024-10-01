Queen Camilla turns into King Charles' bodyguard against Prince Harry

Queen Camilla has just taken on some heavy responsibility reportedly, and its to do with her attempts at becoming King Charles’ bodyguard and keeping Prince Harry away from him.



News of this has been brought to light as part of a report by inside sources.

They spoke to RadarOnline about the entire thing and admitted that Queen Camilla is beyond worried about the implications of Prince Harry’s visit on King Charles.

So much so that she has taken it upon herself to protect his stress levels, amid his cancer recovery.

According to the insider, “Camilla is absolutely worried sick meeting Harry could send Charles' stress levels through the roof.”

This has become a sticking point as the royal criticism that erupted as a result of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, wreaked havoc in its own right.

However for the King himself, his cancer seems to have achieved the opposite effect as one source told the Daily Beast, The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that.”

“He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”