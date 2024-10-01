Riley Keough serenades PFW goers while perched on swing: Watch

Riley Keough has inherited singing prowess from her late grandfather Elvis Presley

Riley Keough channeled her superstar late grandfather Elvis Presley as she sang at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.

Riley, known for both her singing and acting prowess, sat on a swing above the audience, who had their phones out to film her performance.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 35, looked stunning in a black jumpsuit, which featured a dramatic sheer mesh cape. She added inches to her frame with silver metallic heels, and completed her look with two chunky silver necklaces. She kept her brunette locks behind her ears and went all out with glamorous makeup.

The audience enjoying her singing included Naomi Campbell and Margaret Qualley in the front row.



This comes after Riley opened up on finishing her mom late Lisa Marie’s memoir after losing her in January 12, 2023.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected. What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was,” she explained to People.

“To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving — everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive,” Riley Keough added.