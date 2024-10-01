 
Mariska Hargitay names talk show she's ready to host

'Law and Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay would be happy to host a talk show

Mariska Hargitay is all for taking Hoda Kotb’s place at the Today show.

Hargitay, a star of Law and Order: SVU, talked about returning to the show for its 26th year, and revealed that she’d be happy to replace Hoda on the Today show.

"I love you. I love you so much and I am so proud and inspired by you," Hargitay told Kotb after the host’s announcement that she’ll leave the show early next year.

He added: "I was so excited to see you today, and I'm so grateful to be able to say that. Because you know — we're 26 years together, baby, and we're 60 together — and so when you made your decision, I said 'Yes.'"

“And my gosh, I grieve for all of us in this country who's gonna miss you — and most of all you," she said to Hoda’s longtime co-host Savannah Guthrie.

She then said she’d be "happy to step in any time."

"I love you!" Kotb said with a laugh, while Guthrie reached out and held Mariska Hargitay's hands and said, "Deal."

