Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her self-worth after her divorce with Channing Tatum.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jenna posted an empowering selfie.

In the caption, Jenna talked about the strength of women, saying, "There is no greater force than a woman who stands in her power, who knows her worth."

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have recently finalised their divorce after six years of separation

"Never underestimate the value of your hard work and contributions. We rise by lifting each other up with love and grace. And when we do so, the rest falls into place," Jenna added.

This message comes just days after she finalised her divorce with Channing, nearly six years after their separation.

The couple had been negotiating the division of assets from the successful Magic Mike franchise, which started during their marriage.

The ex-couple shares an 11-year-old daughter named Everly. Jenna also has two kids with her fiance Steve Kazee. Meanwhile, Channing is engaged to director Zoë Kravitz.

Insiders recently told PEOPLE magazine that the actress is "relieved that the divorce is final."

"It was a drawn-out and sometimes frustrating situation. She will continue to co-parent with Channing, but she's ready to move on from everything else. She just wants to focus on her daughter and her boys," they added.