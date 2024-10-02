Meghan Markle ‘holding off her truth' for to drive everyone ‘mad'

Meghan Markle is waiting for the right time ahead of the release of her bombshell book.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to write about her story in a memoir, will release the script after a carefully calculated time.

A source tells Closer Online: “The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high.

“We’re talking tens of millions for her authorised biography – it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no.

“And love her or hate her, there's no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share,” they note.

The insider continues: “She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth – and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?”