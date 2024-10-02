 
Geo News

Princess Diana spotted ‘Camilla signs' weeks before wedding to King Charles

Princess Diana was aware King Charles had a love affair with Camilla

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Princess Diana knew King Charles had his inclination towards Camilla even she was set to be the Royal bride.

The former Princess of Wales once overheard her husband speaking to Camilla in a love confession over the phone.

Diana confided in Royal author Andrew Morton: "I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: 'Whatever happens, I will always love you.' I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row.”

Elsewhere, Diana also mentioned that she found out King Charles and Camilla love signs: "Somebody in his office told me that my husband had had a bracelet made for her, which she wears to this day. It's a gold chain bracelet with a blue enamel disc. It's got 'G and F’ entwined in it, 'Gladys' and 'Fred'," nicknames that Charles and Camilla are said to refer to one another by.

"I walked into this man's office one day and said: 'Oh, what's in that parcel?' He said: 'Oh, you shouldn't look at that.' I said: 'Well, I'm going to look at it.' "I opened it, and there was (the) bracelet, and I said: ‘I know where this is going.’ I was devastated. This was about two weeks before we got married." 

