Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never end in ‘bad situation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never run out of cash in America, says an expert

October 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be able to earn sympathy for themselves despite good publicity in America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are losing touch in Hollywood as per reports, will not develop a soft corner in the hearts of fans.

Former Protection Officer Ken Wharfe tells The Sun: “My own view is, whether they ran out of friends or things to do in America, which hang on a minute, it can’t be that bad living in the size mansion that they do.”

"And they’ve still got quite a bit of cash to make life worth living, so it’s not that bad.”

“I don’t have a great deal of sympathy for them.” 

Meanwhile, expert Robert Jobson notes Meghan Markle’s haters are intense and persuasive.

He explained: “The reality is, obviously there are a number of people that dislike her and are leaking quite heavily against her.

"That’s what their PR people will say - you’ve got to change the narrative.”

The royal expert slammed: “It won’t change the narrative.”

