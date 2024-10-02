 
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle cannot put bullying claims behind her in the near future, claims expert

Web Desk
October 02, 2024

Meghan Markle will never be able to brush bullying claims under the carpet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is keeping her calm amid fresh bullying allegations, is told people will not forget the claims easily because of their occurrence.

Kevin O'Sullivan, of Talk TV, said on his show: "What she [Meghan] has done, in her naivety - she thinks she knows all about Hollywood, she doesn't, she doesn't understand it - what she's done, she's propelled the bullying narrative into perpetual motion. She has it back so many times it will now never go away. Everytime someone thinks of her, she may deny that this is fair, everyone will go 'bully'."

This comes as the Hollywood Reporter quoted a senior source at the Palace and claimed Meghan was a ‘nightmare’ with her employees, branding her ‘demanding’ and ‘dictating.’

