Selena Gomez raves about Sabrina Carpenter's concerts

October 02, 2024

Selena Gomez had the best of her time on the tour of Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet.

Sharing her experience, she said, "Oh, I had so much fun." Further, the Calm Down singer told Entertainment Tonight, "I am a huge Sabrina fan so I lived my life — properly."

Her comments come at the N.Y.C premiere of Emilia Pérez — her new upcoming movie.

The film is in Spanish-language while French filmmaker Jacques Audiard directed it.

"Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness," the official logline reads.

"The fearsome cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self."

Emilia Pérez will be released in cinemas on Nov. 1, and on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Back to the concert, the Emmy-nominated actress earlier shared glimpses of attending the concert at Madison Square Garden.

In the post, Selena was seen dancing to Sabrina's track, Juno. To make things romantic, she did not use any words in the caption; instead tagged her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

