Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under further scrutiny with fresh sexual assault claims.



The rapper, who has now been accused of abusing 120 victims including 25 minors, is in grave trouble over misconduct.

Houston based attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 1, stating: “Other boys were there to audition as well.”

Buzbee alleged: “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”

At least 120 individuals are now preparing to file a civil lawsuit against the artist. The alleged victims claimed they were abused at Diddy's "all white parties," "puppy parties" and sometimes at auditions