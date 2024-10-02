 
Geo News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in grave trouble with fresh sexual abuse claims

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under further scrutiny with fresh sexual assault claims.

The rapper, who has now been accused of abusing 120 victims including 25 minors, is in grave trouble over misconduct.

Houston based attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 1, stating: “Other boys were there to audition as well.”

Buzbee alleged: “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”

At least 120 individuals are now preparing to file a civil lawsuit against the artist. The alleged victims claimed they were abused at Diddy's "all white parties," "puppy parties" and sometimes at auditions

Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues video
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'
'Star Wars' icon Robert Watts passes away at 86
'Star Wars' icon Robert Watts passes away at 86
Mariska Hargitay names talk show she's ready to host
Mariska Hargitay names talk show she's ready to host
Hailey Bieber leans on Kendall Jenner as Justin faces 'stress'
Hailey Bieber leans on Kendall Jenner as Justin faces 'stress'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals how family helped him with ‘Killer Heat' role
Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals how family helped him with ‘Killer Heat' role