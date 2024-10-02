Sean 'Diddy' Combs draws ire from old critic: 'So horrible'

 
October 02, 2024

Wendy Williams is a known face on television. In the past, she was reportedly a vocal critic of Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In continuing her streak, she again hits out at the disgraced music mogul.

Though the talk show host is suffering from serious health issues in the wake of an aphasia diagnosis, however, she did not seemingly mince her words despite her frail health.

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, 'Wendy, you called it,'" she told Daily Mail after the 54-year-old was arrested on charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering. "Including some people from my family who have said the same."

Besides this, Wendy also weighed in on the infamous surveillance video of Sean beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura violently in 2016.

"You know how I feel about that?" she said in reference to his arrest. "It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific."

"But now you have to think, how many more times?" the mother-of-one added. "How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible."

