'Suits' star gets honest about 'Succession' success

Patrick J. Adams made a seemingly interesting statement about how Suits became a building block for the success of Succession.



His theory claims to have multiple connections between HBO drama and Netflix's legal show.

Explaining On Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, he said, "Suits is a predecessor to another very popular show."

"I think that Suits walked so that Succession could run," he continued as he build his argument by giving examples.

"Let me run you through the things that we have in common," he told his co-host, Sarah Rafferty. "Dagmara [Domińczyk]. She was in Succession, she was in Suits. Rob Yang."

"Do you know who Rob Yang was in our show?" the 43-year-old asked. "He was the doctor in [Suits' pilot] where he's giving Mike [Adams' character] the drug test... you know where else you've seen Rob Yang? The pilot of Succession."

Despite agreeing with him, Sarah said, "They were sitting in a radically different place than we were at the Golden Globes."

"Yeah, well, they got to be the grown up" to Suits' "PG version," Patrick replied.