 
Geo News

'Suits' star gets honest about 'Succession' success

Patrick J. Adams reflects on his theory about 'Suits' making 'Succession' a super-hit

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Suits star gets honest about Succession success
'Suits' star gets honest about 'Succession' success

Patrick J. Adams made a seemingly interesting statement about how Suits became a building block for the success of Succession.

His theory claims to have multiple connections between HBO drama and Netflix's legal show.

Explaining On Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, he said, "Suits is a predecessor to another very popular show."

"I think that Suits walked so that Succession could run," he continued as he build his argument by giving examples.

"Let me run you through the things that we have in common," he told his co-host, Sarah Rafferty. "Dagmara [Domińczyk]. She was in Succession, she was in Suits. Rob Yang."

"Do you know who Rob Yang was in our show?" the 43-year-old asked. "He was the doctor in [Suits' pilot] where he's giving Mike [Adams' character] the drug test... you know where else you've seen Rob Yang? The pilot of Succession."

Despite agreeing with him, Sarah said, "They were sitting in a radically different place than we were at the Golden Globes." 

"Yeah, well, they got to be the grown up" to Suits' "PG version," Patrick replied.

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood video
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending video
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum
Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues video
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'