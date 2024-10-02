'Married At First Sight' star Jessika Power returns home post father's tragic death

Married At First Sight star Jessika Power arrived back in Brisbane after the tragic death of her father.

Jessika, who had been on the other side of the country in Perth, looked heartbroken as she walked through the terminal alone.

Makeup free, the Only Fans creator was dressed casually in long sleeve grey top that exposed a hint of midriff paired with a plain white jumper and matching white track pants.

According to Daily Mail, she completed her travel ensemble with a pair of black and white sneakers and some subtle gold neck bling.

Moreover, she carried a Louis Vuitton handbag and a matching, larger LV carry-on bag.

Additionally, Jessika was spotted hauling two large suitcases through the airport terminal.

As per the outlet, there was a welcome reunion, with Jessika finally beaming broadly as she tightly hugged a gal pal who picked her up from the airport.

Furthermore, Jessika recently drew ire from fans after her family called for donations to help with the costs of her father's funeral and she posted on Instagram Stories in August to announce the heartbreaking news of her father's death in an emotional post.

In regards to this, she posted a picture on Instagram showing her sitting on her father's lap, embracing him tightly with a warm and loving smile as she wrote in caption, “Doesn't feel real. We love you dad. I hope you're up there having a port with your mates and looking down on us missing you forever.”