Abbie Chatfield claps back at fans amid boyfriend cheating accusations

Abbie Chatfield fires back at fans who accused her boyfriend Adam Hyde of cheating during her UTI diagnosis

October 02, 2024

Abbie Chatfield launched a spray against a hurtful troll who said her recent urinary tract infection (UTI) diagnosis could be a sign that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

The media personality, who in 2023 was rushed to hospital with the condition, posted a video on TikTok in which she said her boyfriend Adam Hyde was faithful.

In regards to this, a furious Abbie began by saying, “Shut up, this has nothing to do with Adam! This has to do with my pelvic floor, as I have said many times. This is a chronic health condition.”

Moreover, she continued, “People are saying, "you should look into that." Shut up, it's so patronising to women on the internet who are open about their UTI journey.”

Additionally, Chatfield stated, “Saying it's Adam is so patronizing! I know it's not normal, that's why I went to a urologist.”

According to Daily Mail, Abbie reiterated that she had gone to the doctor to get treated for the condition, which she had dealt with since she was 19.

In this regard, the Australian media personality added, “Huge news, I'm starting a vaccine. It was very expensive, and apparently it's 70% effective for the bacteria strains that cause UTIs.”

Furthermore, Abbie confirmed her romance with Peking Duk singer Adam earlier this year after weeks of speculation, and they have been going strong ever since, as per the outlet.

As reported by the publication, she frequently shares loved-up pictures and tributes to him on social media, while he has also featured on her It's A Lot podcast to discuss their romance.

